Iran Opens Production Line for Coronavirus Drug ‘Remdesivir’

Iran has opened the production line for the anti-virus drug Remdesivir, which is said to be effective in COVID-19 treatment.

Present at the ceremony was Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki, who said this drug is known in many countries as a medicine which is effective in treating COVID-19 patients.

“We believe even if this drug is slightly effective, we should develop the capacity in the country to produce it,” he said.

The minister said efforts being made in Iran will definitely result in the development of a vaccine for coronavirus.

He said the necessary arrangements have been made to issue permits for pharmaceutical companies for the production of Remdesivir.