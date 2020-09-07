Iran, New Zealand Discuss Closer Political-Economic Cooperation

High-ranking diplomats from Iran and New Zealand have held the seventh meeting of the Joint Commission on Political-Economic Cooperation via videoconference.

In the Monday webinar, co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and his New Zealand counterpart, various topics were discussed, including the bilateral political and economic issues, the sanctions, the latest developments surrounding the JCPOA, sharing of experiences in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, and the stances of the two countries on the regional and international issues.

In the videoconference, the Iranian deputy foreign minister commended the New Zealand government for supporting the JCPOA, and welcomed New Zealand’s membership in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors.

Araqchi also expressed Iran’s readiness to maintain and enhance the trade ties with New Zealand with new mechanisms in a situation affected by the sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak.