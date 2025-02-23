Iranian FM: Resistance, Hezbollah alive, path of resistance to continue

Araghchi made the statement at a press conference at Beirut International Airport on Sunday, ahead of his participation in the funeral of Hezbollah’s martyred leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and his deputy, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

Araghchi stated, “Today’s funeral will demonstrate to the world that the resistance and Hezbollah are alive and loyal to their cause.”

He emphasized, “The path of resistance will continue, and just as it has achieved many victories so far, it will secure the ultimate victory.”

Araghchi praised Nasrallah and Safieddine as “two of the bravest and purest sons of Lebanon,” who sacrificed their lives for the resistance, the fight against occupation, and the liberation of occupied lands.

He noted that their assassination, which occurred in Israeli air strikes in September last year, symbolizes the enduring strength of the resistance movement.

The Sunday funeral, to be held in southern Lebanon, is expected to draw significant international attention, with over 400 media outlets covering the event.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf is also attending the ceremony, alongside a delegation of Iranian officials and cultural figures.