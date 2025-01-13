Iran’s FM to visit New York to attend meeting on ME developments: Spokesperson

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Esmail Baqaei stated that a meeting at the level of foreign ministers will be held next Monday in New York, focusing on developments in the Middle East with an emphasis on Palestine and Gaza, chaired by Algeria. Iran has been invited to participate in this meeting.

Baqaei continued the focus of this conference will be on the ongoing genocide and crimes of the Zionist regime against Palestinians, and the Iranian Foreign Minister is expected to attend the event along with many other counterparts from various countries.

In another part of his remarks, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry responded to a statement from the US Department of Justice and claims regarding the alleged trafficking of uranium by the head of a Japanese Yakuza gang to Iran, saying this statement is ridiculous and reflects the peak of absurdity in conspiracies against Iran.

Baqaei stated that the entire scenario indicates the reality that all allegations made against Iran over the past years have been Hollywood-like plots aimed at applying pressure on Iran.