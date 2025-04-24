Tel Aviv cracks down on official posts mourning Pope Francis

In several now-deleted posts, accounts belonging to the Israeli foreign ministry in various countries mourned the pontiff’s death on X following the announcement of his passing, writing: “Rest in peace, Pope Francis. May his memory be a blessing.”

Many users have criticised the decision, with some calling it offensive to Catholics around the world.

Several Israeli ambassadors echoed these sentiments, with the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reporting that the removal of the post has sparked “internal resentment” over the ministry’s handling of the announcement.

The newspaper noted that some ambassadors had even voiced their disapproval to the ministry’s decision in internal WhatsApp group chats. Several diplomats warned that such a move could harm Israel’s reputation among Christians.

“We are deleting a simple, innocent tweet that expresses basic condolences – and it is clear to everyone that this is only because of the Pope’s criticism of Israel for the fighting in Gaza,” one diplomat said.

Without providing an explanation, the ministry instructed its missions and diplomats to delete any social media posts mourning the former pope, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

One Israeli ambassador said they were given “an unequivocal order to delete” without any further clarification.

“When we asked, we were told that the issue was ‘under review’. This does not satisfy us, and certainly not the public to whom we represent Israel,” they added.

The ministry also directed ambassadors not to sign condolence books for Pope Francis at Vatican embassies.

Diplomats representing Israel cautioned that such a move could create long-lasting damage to Israel’s public image, with one saying: “Not only did we not say words of condolence, but we chose to delete them – and that looks bad. Very bad.”

Raphael Schutz, who once served as Israel’s ambassador to the Vatican, told The Jerusalem Post that deleting messages of mourning is a “mistake”.

“We shouldn’t keep score like this after someone’s death,” he said, adding that Israel should have responded to the pope’s stance diplomatically while he was still alive.

“But now, we’re not only talking about a head of state, but also a spiritual leader for over a billion people – nearly 20 percent of humanity. I don’t think silence sends the right message.”

Foreign ministry officials speaking to the Jerusalem Post said that the online messages were “posted in error”.

“We responded to the Pope’s statements against Israel and the war during his lifetime, and we will not do so after his death. We respect the feelings of his believers,” they said.

Other prominent Israeli officials, notably Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were silent amid the worldwide mourning.

Meanwhile, some officials like the former ambassador to Italy, Dror Idar, said that there should be no representatives to the pope’s funeral on Saturday because he “incited antisemitism”.

However, Schutz believes Israel should send delegates, especially as it is an event that will be attended by world leaders.

“If we are absent, it will be conspicuous and reflect poorly on us. It could reinforce a sense of isolation, already heightened by the ongoing war, and unnecessarily add fuel to that fire. That would be unfortunate,” he said.

Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88, was an outspoken supporter of the Palestinian people during Israel’s ongoing 18-month assault on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian social media users, including many from Gaza, have paid tributes to him.

In his final Easter Sunday address, delivered from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis called for a ceasefire in Gaza. An aide read out a benediction in which the pontiff condemned the “deplorable humanitarian situation” caused by Israel’s war – a statement widely praised on social media.

Meanwhile, the Vatican’s announcement of his passing on Monday morning was met in Israel with a mix of celebration and criticism, as politicians, commentators and social media users focused on his condemnation of the war.

The pope had been vocal in his criticism of the conflict, particularly over the killing of Palestinian children, drawing sharp rebukes from Israeli officials.

Throughout the war, he held near-nightly calls with members of Gaza’s Christian community, conversations they described as a source of solace and comfort.

Pope Francis also openly called for an an investigation to determine if Israel’s attacks in Gaza constitute genocide.