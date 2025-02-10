Iran FM firmly rejects Trump’s Gaza conspiracy

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in a meeting with the chairman and members of the Leadership Council and Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in Tehran asserted that such a scheme flagrantly violates international law, UN resolutions, and, most importantly, fundamental human principles, making it entirely unacceptable.

Araghchi highlighted Iran’s ongoing efforts to convene an emergency ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the matter.

He stressed the urgent need for a unified and decisive stance by Islamic nations against this dangerous conspiracy.

Mohammad Ismail Darwish, Chairman of the Hamas Leadership Council, also condemned the U.S. president’s proposal to remove Palestinians from Gaza, underscoring a strong and unified position by Arab and Islamic nations against such schemes.

He affirmed that no force can expel the resilient Palestinian people—who endured over 15 months of genocide yet remained steadfast—from their homeland.

He declared that just as they resisted against brutal crimes and aggression, they returned triumphantly to their homes and lands, for they are as deeply rooted in Gaza as its ancient olive trees.