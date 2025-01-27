Iranian newspaper questions FM Araghchi’s visit to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

The Monday’s article questioned the rationale behind visiting a country that lacks domestic legitimacy and has not been officially recognized by Iran.

The article argued the visit to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is against Iran’s national interests and public opinion, calling for a more cautious approach to dealing with the Taliban.

The newspaper warned that such a visit could alienate ethnic and religious minorities in Afghanistan, such as Tajiks, Uzbeks, and the Shia Hazaras, who have longstanding ties with Iran.

It highlighted the Taliban’s hostile actions and statements, including their aggressive water policies that threaten Iran’s water rights.

The Taliban’s construction of dams on the Harirud River, in violation of the 1973 treaty with Iran, was cited as an example of their disregard for international agreements.

The newspaper also expressed concern over the recent agreement to transfer 1,500 Afghan prisoners from Iranian jails to Afghanistan, questioning whether the move legitimizes the Taliban.

Araghchi traveled to Kabul on Sunday and held talks with several acting Afghan officials, including the prime minister, foreign minister and minister of defense, on bilateral issues.