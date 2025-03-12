Daily: Afghanistan under Taliban poses growing threat to Iran, neighbors

In an editorial on Wednesday, the daily wrote that recent border clashes between the Taliban and Pakistani forces have highlighted the escalating tensions in the region.

The Taliban, once supported by Pakistan, now backs the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which seeks to establish an “Islamic Emirate of Pakistan,” mirroring its Afghan counterpart, the daily noted.

It added Iran faces heightened risks due to the influx of Afghan nationals, many of whom have entered the country with anti-Iranian motives, bringing weapons and ammunition.

Recent incidents, such as the beheading of a shopkeeper in Iran’s Semnan province by Afghan workers, underscore the ideological threats posed by these individuals, it added.

Countries like Germany, France, Turkey, and the U.S. have responded decisively, expelling Afghan nationals over security concerns. India has also refused to recognize the Taliban government, citing the presence of 25 terrorist groups in Afghanistan, Jomhuri-e Eslami pointed out.

It continued that Afghan nationals in Iran now exceed 10% of the population, far above the UN’s recommended 3% threshold.

Critics argue that successive Iranian governments have failed to address the issue, with the current administration in Iran even granting greater legitimacy to the Taliban.