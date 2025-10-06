Taliban says will never hand over Bagram Air Base to US

In an exclusive interview with Sky News, Zabihullah Mujahid said: “Afghans will never allow their land to be handed over to anyone under any circumstances.”

But the senior Taliban member stated that his government had held talks with the US about reopening the Afghan embassy in Washington DC and the US embassy in Kabul.

He added: “We have discussed this matter and we wish to see the embassies reopened both in Kabul and in Washington.”

It is four years since the Taliban swept to power and only Russia has formally recognised their government.

But Mujahid denied that they have a “legitimacy problem”, claiming that many countries privately had acknowledged their leadership.

“It is not only Russia that has openly recognised the Islamic Emirate. There are several other countries that have extended recognition, though not publicly.”

The Taliban government has increasingly placed restrictions on women and girls, and girls over the age of 12 still cannot attend school.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for two of the Taliban’s top leaders, including the Supreme Leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, accusing them of persecuting women and girls in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is in the middle of an economic crisis and has experienced severe droughts.

But in a wide-ranging interview, Mujahid said the country had enjoyed “relative peace and stability under a unified government” with more security and “visible signs of economic recovery”.

But malnutrition has soared in the country, and 90% of children under five are in food poverty, according to UNICEF.

Mujahid added it was the “result of decades of conflict and two major invasions that devastated Afghanistan’s infrastructure and economy”.