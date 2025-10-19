IFP ExclusiveViews

Iran daily criticizes Tehran’s approach to Taliban, urges support for free elections in Afghanistan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Taliban

Iran’s Jomhouri-e Eslami newspaper has sharply criticized the Iranian government’s continued engagement with Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, warning that Iranian officials have failed to grasp the serious regional threat posed by the militant group, unlike neighboring Pakistan.

The editorial stated that Pakistan’s leadership “appears to have understood the grave danger of Taliban dominance in Afghanistan” and is taking various measures to protect its national security.

In contrast, it said, Iranian policymakers “remain caught in the Taliban’s political game,” despite the damage Tehran has suffered during both periods of Taliban rule.

The paper called on Iran to adopt a “decisive and transparent” political strategy within an active diplomatic framework, rather than military confrontation, to safeguard national interests and help the Afghan people.

It urged regional countries to assist Afghans in holding free elections to form a legitimate government under the framework of a restored or new constitution.

Until then, the editorial said, neighboring states should avoid officially recognizing or engaging with the Taliban’s self-declared administration to pressure it toward respecting the Afghan people’s will.

