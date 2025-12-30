Iranian daily warns of potential security risks after Afghan general’s funeral in Tehran

According to Jomhouri-e Eslami daily, thousands of people attended the ceremony on Saturday.

The paper reported that many participants appeared to be organized and were largely made up of former military forces from Afghanistan’s previous government under former president Ashraf Ghani, as well as members of earlier Afghan armed groups.

The newspaper argued that the presence of a sizable number of trained foreign military personnel in another country is uncommon worldwide and could constitute a potential security threat.

It noted that although the individuals were not visibly armed, they possess military training, organizational structures, chains of command and operational experience, including, in some cases, cooperation with foreign occupying powers.

The daily emphasized that such forces could rapidly regroup and become operational if circumstances changed.

It called on Iranian authorities to precisely identify former Afghan military, security and intelligence personnel residing in Iran and place them under careful monitoring.

While acknowledging that many Afghan nationals in Iran are educated and contribute positively to society, the newspaper stressed that national security considerations require transparency and vigilance, urging relevant institutions to inform public opinion about the issue.