Afghanistan’s neighbors refute foreign intervention, sanctions

In a statement released by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the conclusion of the meeting of special representatives of Afghanistan’s neighbors in Tehran, Iran said that the representatives emphasized regional integration and the centrality of the region in resolving existing issues and challenges, including some issues related to Afghanistan.

The Tehran meeting brought together officials from Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, China, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan on Sunday to exchange views on the latest developments in Afghanistan and the broader South Asian and Central Asian regions.

According to the statement, participants emphasized strengthening stability in Afghanistan and expressed their readiness to help achieve it if the Afghan side declares a need.

They underlined the importance of continuing economic and trade relations with Afghanistan with the aim of improving the livelihoods of the people of that country and pointed out the need for the country’s integration into the political and economic trends of the region.

Expressing security concerns, they announced and emphasized their readiness to assist Afghanistan in combating terrorism, drug trafficking, and human trafficking.

The representatives further highlighted the international community’s responsibility to lift sanctions and release Afghanistan’s frozen assets, support the return of Afghan citizens from neighboring countries, and provide conditions for their dignified return.

They supported all ongoing efforts to reduce tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, expressed readiness to help strengthen these initiatives, and called on both countries to return to the negotiating table to resolve their differences through diplomatic channels.

On Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during a high-level meeting titled “Afghanistan Developments Review,” attended by special representatives, said Afghanistan’s stability depends on its integration into regional political and economic frameworks, urging cooperation among neighboring countries instead of reliance on outside interventions.

The high-stakes meeting comes as relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have sharply deteriorated in recent months, amid escalating border tensions and mutual accusations of harboring militants.

Kabul accused Islamabad of carrying out drone strikes on October 9 that killed several people in the Afghan capital, vowing retaliation in response.

The following days saw heavy cross-border clashes that left dozens of soldiers, civilians, and militants dead on both sides before Qatar brokered a ceasefire on October 19.

However, the deal has since been followed by several rounds of fruitless negotiations hosted by Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia in an effort to secure a more lasting peace.