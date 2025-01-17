Iran says determined to support Palestine, welcomes Gaza ceasefire

The two sides discussed the latest developments on the ground in the Gaza Strip and the ceasefire agreement.

During the call, Araghchi congratulated the Palestinian resistance and people on their victory and legendary resilience against the unprecedented genocide and atrocities committed by the Zionist regime over the past 15 months.

He highlighted that this resilience compelled the occupying regime to surrender and accept the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of prisoners. Araghchi reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled stance on continuing its support for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate and lawful resistance of the Palestinian people against occupation and violations of their right to self-determination.

Khalil al-Hayya, for his part, provided an update on the latest situation in Gaza and the ceasefire negotiations. He expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of Iran’s leadership, government, and people, as well as for the backing provided by resistance groups in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq for the Palestinian people. Al-Hayya noted that such support played a significant role in achieving this major victory. He emphasized that the steadfast and courageous people of Palestine will continue their resistance with unity and remarkable cohesion until all their rightful demands are fulfilled.