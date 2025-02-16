Iran’s Makran coast should become future economic hub in West Asia: FM

He made the remarks in an address to the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in the Omani capital of Muscat on Sunday.

“The Makran coast holds a special place,” said Arqaghchi during his speech.

“These shores, whose natural and economic potential had been overlooked for centuries, have now become a national development priority.

“The lost paradise of Makran must transform into the future economic hub of Iran and the region,” he added.

The foreign minister further stated that the Islamic Republic believes that its coasts are not merely natural borders but gateways connecting the country to the global economy.

Iran has placed a “maritime-oriented” policy at the forefront of its strategic development, he said, adding that the government has devised a plan for the development of ports, maritime transportation, and the establishment of a regional supply chain.

“A country with over 5,800 kilometers of coastline – 4,900 kilometers of which stretch across the south along this vast ocean – cannot remain indifferent to its future. Developing a maritime-based economy is not just an option for Iran; it is an imperative,” he noted.

As a member of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), Iran emphasizes its commitment to multilateralism, as well as economic and security cooperation in the region.

In his speech, Araghchi also stressed the importance of ensuring maritime security through cooperation between the countries in the region, saying the issue should not be used as leverage by outside powers.

“We believe that maritime security should not be used as a lever for pressure or influence by extra-regional powers; rather it should be the outcome of cooperation among regional nations.”

He also noted that Iran’s Navy, in cooperation with regional states, has consistently played a part in anti-piracy operations, combating drug trafficking and organized crime, and ensuring navigational security.

The top Iranian diplomat further warned that certain extra-regional powers seek to exploit political, economic and security gaps in the region, and undermine natural cooperation among regional countries.

“We cannot allow the geopolitical rivalries of global powers to determine the future of this region,” he said, adding, “Decisions about the destiny of the Indian Ocean must be made by the countries of this region and shall serve the interests of their people.”

Hosting participants from over 60 countries and international organizations, the two-day conference began on Sunday under the theme “Voyage to New Horizons of Maritime Partnership,” aimed at highlighting the importance of inclusivity and building new partnerships in the maritime sector.

Araghchi stated that the theme of the conference is not a mere slogan and reflects a historical necessity for all countries in the region.