Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote an op-ed in the Ettela’at newspaper, published on Wednesday, discussing the recent turn of events. Following is the full text of his article:

Chaos in the White House; Dizziness in Global Politics

🔹Politics is not a simple game. Sometimes, a single official meeting can reveal hidden realities of power more than hundreds of diplomatic statements. The recent dispute in the White House between Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Volodymyr Zelensky was not just an ordinary disagreement; the event unveiled deep rifts that are expanding within the international system. There is much speculation about this incident. Was the conflict deliberately designed? Or did it spiral out of control? Was the goal to send internal and external messages, or is it a sign of the failure of coordination mechanisms in US foreign policy? What is certain is that this incident painted a picture of a chaotic world where decisions are no longer made in a vacuum.

🔹Crisis at the Heart of Western Power

▪️For years, Washington has presented itself as the axis of decision-making in the Western world. But today, this centrality is no longer unchallenged. The dispute that took place at the heart of the White House is a symbol of strategic doubts, diplomatic uncertainties, and unresolved differences within the Western bloc. The Trump administration entered the global political arena with the slogan of bringing “swift peace.” A promise that many considered overly optimistic has now turned into additional pressure on the US president and his vice president. Trump and Vance face a real challenge: Will they be able to fulfill their commitments in a situation where war has entangled the interests of many players?

🔹Ukraine: From Dependency to Defiance

▪️One of the important messages of the dispute is the shift in Ukraine’s position in the power equations. Zelensky, in the early days of the war, relied more than ever on Western assistance. But today, he stands in the heart of the White House, facing the US.0 president, and delivers a sharp response. This is a sign that even countries that have received support from Washington for years no longer accept being looked down upon. Ukraine, whether as an independent player or as a pawn on the chessboard of global powers, has now shown that even small allies are willing to pay the price to preserve their dignity and position.

🔹Europe and the Shadow of New Divisions

▪️Another major question is Europe’s reaction. Will the continent remain united in its support for Ukraine? Or will this dispute reveal deeper rifts within the Western front? France, Germany, and other European allies have adopted a more cautious stance toward the Ukraine war from the beginning. Differences in defense and security policies have existed from the start. Now, with the verbal clash between the White House leaders and Zelensky, these differences have become clearly visible. Europeans, who have viewed developments in Eastern Europe with greater caution fro, the beginning, now face a new question: Does Washington still have the power and will to lead a united Western front?

🔹Moscow: Observer or Designer?

▪️This incident has been closely followed in Moscow. Russia has always believed that the Western alliance is fragile and tense. The recent dispute in the White House, for the Kremlin, confirms the narrative that the opposing front is more unstable than imagined. But beyond this, Moscow is no longer merely a passive observer.

▪️The Ukraine war and recent developments have provided Russia with an opportunity to more carefully design its moves on various fronts. On one hand, Russia’s strategic cooperation with China is expanding; on the other hand, the Kremlin is striving to change the global power equation by strengthening its relations with developing countries. Increased economic engagement with BRICS nations, expanded security cooperation with regional partners, and efforts to reduce dependence on the Western financial system all indicate the approach Moscow has adopted toward global developments.

▪️In the meantime, the dynamics of Russia-Europe relations have also changed. Some European countries, including Hungary and Slovakia, have adopted more divergent positions toward Moscow and are resisting Brussels’ anti-Russian policies. These differences could be a weak point in the cohesion of the Western front that Russia will exploit.

🔹When Domestic Politics Overshadows Diplomacy

▪️One of the most important points revealed by this dispute is the intense overlap between domestic and foreign policy in the United States. While Trump and Vance should be dealing with international challenges, they are entangled in a tense domestic political environment. Elections, partisan rivalries, and internal pressures have caused many major diplomatic decisions to be influenced by domestic calculations rather than strategic interests.

▪️This situation will be challenging not only for the US but also for its allies, as the difficulty of predicting US foreign policy increases under such circumstances.

🔹Iran: The Path of Wisdom and Prudence, the Conscious Choice of Independence

▪️In this chaotic environment, the Islamic Republic of Iran carefully and prudently examines developments. Chaos in international politics has always been detrimental to global stability and security. Unlike many actors who are caught up in verbal tensions and hasty policies, Iran has consistently emphasized principles centered on independence, mutual respect, and avoiding unproductive discourses.

▪️However, Iran’s independence is not an accident or the result of imposed conditions; rather, it is a conscious choice, a strategic decision, and an unchangeable principle in the country’s foreign policy. Unlike some countries that have sought their security and stability in dependence on external powers, Iran has long understood that dependence only leads to instability and the loss of national sovereignty. Real security does not come from the support of extra-regional powers but from internal strength, reliance on national capacities, and trust in the people. This is why Iran has chosen a different path; a path where the country’s destiny is not dependent on the decisions of others, and policymaking is based on national interests, not the shadow of external advice.

▪️Maintaining independence comes at a cost, and Iran has always paid that price. From the early days of the Islamic Revolution, economic pressures, sanctions, military threats, and proxy wars were all designed to turn Iran into a subordinate actor in the international system. But Iran, contrary to the predictions of its adversaries, stood firm and demonstrated that it not only does not surrender to pressure but also continues its path of development and progress by relying on internal capacities. This conscious choice has become a principle: Iran does not buy its security; it builds it. We do not depend on others to support us; rather, we defend ourselves by relying on knowledge, power, and internal capacities.

▪️History has shown that countries that have built their security on dependence on others have, in critical moments, fallen victim to the shifting priorities of their patron powers. Examples of this can be seen all over the world; governments that adjusted their policies in the hope of security guarantees from major powers but were ultimately abandoned in crucial moments. However, Iran has learned this historical lesson well. Independence is not just a slogan but an unavoidable necessity. This perspective has led Iran, in its foreign policy, to neither rely on external promises nor be shaken by the threats of its enemies.

▪️While many international actors have tied their security to fragile and temporary alliances, Iran has chosen a different path: a path based on self-reliance, independent progress, and resistance to external pressures. Iran does not need to derive its legitimacy from the approval of others, as its legitimacy stems from the will of its people and independent policies.

▪️Iran chose its path long ago; a path where conditional support from global powers, shaky diplomatic promises, and external threats do not form the basis of decision-making. What matters to Iran is preserving independence, strengthening internal capabilities, and moving in a direction rooted in national interests. In a world where powers are constantly engaged in disputes and unstable rivalries, Iran, with its steadfast policies, has shown that dependence on others is not only a danger but also a strategic mistake.

This is the lesson that history has taught us time and again, and we have not only preserved it but will also pass it on to future generations.