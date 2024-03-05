Iran’s Leader marks nat’l tree planting day, stresses on relief efforts in flood-stricken southeast

Touching on the recent developments, days after the Parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections in Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the Iranians for going to the polls.

He termed the voters’ participation in the polls “jihad”, meaning struggle in the path of God, and said that the enemies had been scrambling for about a year to dissuade Iranians from taking part in the event, but they failed to achieve their goal.

Meanwhile, the Leader pointed to the issue of the flood-hit areas in the southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province, stressing, “The aid and relief efforts being made by the government and non-government sectors should continue and those who have the ability should step in to help.”

Earlier in the day, other high-ranking Iranian officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi and Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei planted saplings to mark the Arbor Day.