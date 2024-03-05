Tuesday, March 5, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsLocalNature and Wildlife

Iran’s Leader marks nat’l tree planting day, stresses on relief efforts in flood-stricken southeast

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei planted three saplings on Tuesday to mark the National Arbor Day in the Natural Resources Week.

Touching on the recent developments, days after the Parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections in Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the Iranians for going to the polls.

He termed the voters’ participation in the polls “jihad”, meaning struggle in the path of God, and said that the enemies had been scrambling for about a year to dissuade Iranians from taking part in the event, but they failed to achieve their goal.

Meanwhile, the Leader pointed to the issue of the flood-hit areas in the southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province, stressing, “The aid and relief efforts being made by the government and non-government sectors should continue and those who have the ability should step in to help.”

Earlier in the day, other high-ranking Iranian officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi and Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei planted saplings to mark the Arbor Day.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks