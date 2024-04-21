Sunday, April 21, 2024
Iran Leader lauds armed forces for displaying might following operation against Israel

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ayatollah Khamenei

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has praised the Iranian armed forces for showing their might to the world.

In a meeting with a group of ranking commanders of the Iranian armed forces on Sunday, the Leader said, “The armed forces showed a good image of their abilities and authority, as well as a praiseworthy image of the Iranian nation, and proved the emergence of the determination of the Iranian nation in the international arena.”

The comments came days after an extensive drone and missile operation staged by the Iranian armed forces on Israeli military and intelligence bases in occupied territories, in retaliation for an Israeli attack on Iran’s diplomatic site in Syria earlier this month.

Ayatollah Khamenei hailed the armed forces, saying, “The main issue is the emergence of the power of the determination by the Iranian nation and the armed forces in the international arena and proving it.”

The Leader stated, “In every event, costs and gains are involved, and the important thing is to prudently reduce costs and maximize gains. This is precisely what armed forces have achieved in the recent developments.”

