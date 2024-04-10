Iran Leader: Gaza most important issue for world of Islam

Receiving the ambassadors of Muslim states and government officials on Wednesday on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, Ayatollah Khamenei called on “everyone to feel responsible” towards the issue of Palestine.

The Israeli regime’s aerial and ground invasion of the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 last year, when the Palestinian resistance factions launched a surprise operation in occupied territories, has so far left around 34,000 Palestinians dead. The occupying regime has been accused of genocide.

The Iranian Leader praised the Iranians for the massive Quds Day rallies across the country on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan in support of Palestine and called it a “public uproar”.

He expressed satisfaction with the support for Palestine across the world “in Africa, in Asia, in Europe, and in the US itself,” saying the unprecedented event points to a new development in the Islamic world.

“Today, the nations’ hearts go out to the oppressed people of Gaza. It is not a small matter that Palestine has become the top issue in European countries and in Washington. It seems that a new development is taking place in the Islamic world,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

However, the Leader criticized Islamic governments for not holding their end of the bargain, stating that “In the issue of Palestine, Islamic governments do not fulfill their duties. Some of them even help the regime. This is betraying the Islamic ummah and helping to destroy themselves.”