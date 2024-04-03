Israel to receive slap in face for Syria raid: Leader

In an address to officials of the Iranian administration and other branches of government on Wednesday, the Leader said the attack would fail to save Israel from its defeat in Gaza where it has been engaged in nearly six months of aggression against the Palestinians.

“The cowardly efforts by the Zionist regime like the one they carried out in Syria will not save them from defeat. They will of course receive a slap in the face for this move,” he added.

On Monday afternoon, Israeli warplanes bombed the Iranian consulate, situated next to the embassy building in Damascus’s Mezzeh district.

The air raid killed two Iranian military generals who were on an advisory mission to Syria as well as five of their accompanying officers.

Iranian officials have emphasized the country’s right to deliver a firm response to the Israeli crime that violated all international obligations and conventions.

“The Zionist regime’s defeat in Gaza will continue and this regime will approach demise and collapse,” stated Ayatollah Khamenei.

He said that demonstrations planned for this year’s Quds Day, which will be marked on April 5 on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, will mobilize supporters of Palestine not only in Muslim countries but in non-Muslim countries who have been pushing for an end to the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

“This year’s Quds Day will be an international revolt against the usurper Zionist regime,” the Leader added.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza as “unprecedented in history” and said the scale of crimes even caused uproar among people who have been brought up in the Western culture.

He said the Zionists failed to achieve any of the objectives they had declared in the onset of the war on Gaza in October despite enjoying military, financial and political support of the United States.

“We hope that our youth would see a day when the Holy Quds is controlled by the Muslims and they pray in it and the world of Islam celebrates the annihilation of the usurping regime,” added Ayatollah Khamenei.

Israel has killed more than 32,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 75,500 others in Gaza since October 7. It has also cut off fuel, electricity, food and water to the Palestinians living there.