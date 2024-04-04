Thursday, April 4, 2024
Iran leader honors fallen advisors martyred in Israeli regime’s airstrikes in Syria

By IFP Editorial Staff

The solemn occasion of honoring seven martyrs, including Major General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, unfolded as families gathered alongside the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Amidst heartfelt prayers and intimate conversations, the Supreme Leader paid tribute to the sacrifices of these brave individuals.

The ceremony, attended by the families of Hossein Amanollahi, Seyyed Mehdi Jalalati, Mohsen Sedaqat, Ali Agha Babaei, and Seyyed Ali Salehi Rozbahani, all of whom were martyred during the Israeli regime’s airstrikes on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital city of Damascus.

They were in Syria as military advisors and at the official invitation of the Syrian government.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has vowed revenge.

