Tuesday, April 2, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsLocalSecurity

Ayatollah Khamenei referring to Israel’s raid on Iran consulate in Damascus: We will make them regret committing crime

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ayatollah Khamenei

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned that the Israeli regime will pay for striking an Iranian diplomatic mission in the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s message on Tuesday read, “The evil regime will be punished at the hands of our brave men. We will make them regret this crime and others like that, by God’s will.”

The Israeli missile attack from the occupied Golan Heights targeted the Iranian consulate in Damascus and left seven senior commanders and military advisors with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Force, including senior commander General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, killed.

In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the character of General Zahedi and his comrades for their decades-long struggle and prayed for them.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks