Ayatollah Khamenei referring to Israel’s raid on Iran consulate in Damascus: We will make them regret committing crime

Ayatollah Khamenei’s message on Tuesday read, “The evil regime will be punished at the hands of our brave men. We will make them regret this crime and others like that, by God’s will.”

The Israeli missile attack from the occupied Golan Heights targeted the Iranian consulate in Damascus and left seven senior commanders and military advisors with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Force, including senior commander General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, killed.

In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the character of General Zahedi and his comrades for their decades-long struggle and prayed for them.