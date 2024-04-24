The Leader: Iran’s defense sector example of turning sanctions into opportunity

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks on Wednesday as he received a group of workers from across the country on the occasion of Labor Week.

The Leader said the anti-Iran sanctions aimed to put the Islamic Republic in a “tight spot” to force it to toe the line of imperialism and colonialism, asserting that, “It is self-evident that the Islamic Establishment, the Islamic zeal and a great nation with an Islamic history will by no means submit to such bullying.”

Ayatollah Khamenei added, “A lively nation creates opportunities for itself out of the enemy’s hostilities, a clear example of which is in the [Islamic Republic’s] arms sector. In other sectors, great progress has been achieved as well despite pressures.”

Underlining that the sanctions will fail to bring the Iranian nation to its knees as it has not pinned hopes on help from outside of the borders, the Leader said, “This spirit needs to be lifted.”

“The Iranian nation must showcase its strength through work, action and national unity,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

Underscoring that the main goal of the US and the West in imposing sanctions on Iran is the complete submission and subjugation of the Islamic Establishment and nation, the Leader stressed, “The great nation of Iran which has historical roots and the Islamic Republic will not yield to bullying and excessive demands, and will reach a bright horizon in the future by turning sanctions into opportunities for progress and prosperity.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader pointed to the Iranian labor community and stressed that the country’s authorities are responsible for the job security of workers.

“In a period, we were beset by the closure of large factories, [but] thanks to the efforts by the authorities, many closed workshops were reopened in the past two years, and this must continue,” the Leader said, adding that power will increase in a society where there is work.

Ayatollah Khamenei also expressed his sincere gratitude to Iranian workers for their efforts and decency, and wished for the promotion of the country’s labor community.