Ayatollah Khamenei: Israel must and will be punished for attack on Iran diplomatic mission in Syria

Addressing worshippers in a sermon following Eid al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan at Tehran’s Grand Mosque, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “The consulates and embassy offices in any country are the territory of that country. When they attack our consulate, it means they have attacked our territory.”

“The evil regime made a mistake and must be punished and will be punished,” the Leader reiterated.

The Israeli regime launched missile strikes on Iran’s consular building on April 1 which killed seven Iranian military advisors affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Force.

Meanwhile, Ayatollah Khamenei slammed the Israeli regime for massacring over 33,000 ‘defenseless human beings’ in the Gaza Strip during the past six months, saying the Western governments “openly showed the evil nature of the Western civilization” by lending support to the occupying regime in its genocidal campaign.

The Leader said the Israel regime’s onslaught on Palestinians in Gaza embittered Muslims during Ramadan.