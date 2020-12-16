Iran Happy to See US President Donald Trump Leaving Office: Rouhani

The Iranian president says Tehran is not overjoyed at Joe Biden taking office as the next US president, but is happy to see President Donald Trump leaving.

Hassan Rouhani described Trump as a “tyrant” and “law-breaker” who even prevented vaccines from reaching Iranian patients and who did not even abide by moral and human principles.

Rouhani said the US, under Trump, complied with nothing and was ruled by the number-one outlaw and law-breaker in the country.

He said the United States has left no stone unturned to deal a blow to Iran.

“In those days, the US got its anti-Iran allegations overwhelmingly approved by UN members, but the US has become more isolated in recent years,” he said.

President Rouhani also urged the next US administration to choose the right path.

“The next US administration knows what path to choose. If it goes for the right path, we will be ready, and should it choose the wrong path, again, the choice is theirs,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani underlined that Iran has grown stronger compared to previous years.

“Today’s military and air defence power is not comparable to what it was in 2015. Today, we possess the most modern air defence systems as well as the best frigates and missile systems, and our power has multiplied,” he noted.