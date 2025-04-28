Trump says he expects Iran talks will yield an agreement

“We’ll have something without having to start dropping bombs all over the place,” Trump stated.

On Saturday, Iran and the US held the third round of indirect talks in Muscat, the capital of Oman, with both parties agreeing to continue consultations.

As in the previous two rounds, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff led the negotiations.

Araghchi has expressed satisfaction with the progress made in indirect nuclear talks with the United States.

“I am satisfied with the progress of the negotiations and their pace. They are proceeding well and remain satisfactory,” he told reporters after the talks on Saturday.

He added that both parties are determined to reach an agreement. “It was quite evident that both sides were serious and entered the talks with determination. This creates an atmosphere that gives us hope for progress in the negotiations.”

The top Iranian diplomat noted that the sides had agreed to hold further consultations in their respective capitals to explore ways to resolve differences.

He explained that Tehran and Washington should first establish a general understanding on certain issues before moving on to detailed negotiations.

“There are differences between the two nations, both on key issues and their specifics,” Araghchi said.

Araghchi once again reiterated that the three rounds of talks between Iran and the US only focused on the nuclear issue, and no other topics have been included.

He clarified that by the nuclear issue, he meant building confidence about the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program in return for the removal of sanctions.

The Iranian foreign minister said there are some “very serious” differences between Tehran and Washington and some others with less seriousness and expressed hope that the two sides would be able to move forward quickly.

“The past experiences help us to make our progress easier and faster, but I believe that so far, our progress has been good,” Araghchi added.

The previous rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the United States were held in Muscat and Rome on April 12 and 19, respectively, and were similarly aimed at finding common ground on Tehran’s nuclear program.