Iran insists on domestic uranium enrichment, sanctions relief as nuclear talks continue

In his weekly press briefing, Baqaei stated that no details would be finalized unless these key principles were included in the overall framework.

Regarding the negotiation process, the spokesperson expressed Iran’s willingness to hold more frequent discussion rounds if necessary, noting that the timing and intervals would be determined by mutual agreement.

He said the fourth round of indirect Iran-US negotiations is scheduled for Saturday, but the venue has to be decided. The diplomat added duration of indirect talks is to be decided by the negotiating sides.

Baqaei strongly criticized the “illegal and unjust” sanctions against Iran and asserted that their true purpose is to pressure ordinary Iranian citizens rather than achieve any legitimate policy goals.

He noted that European countries’ withdrawal from the negotiation process was their own decision, adding Iran is waiting for response from E3 – Britain, France, and Germany – on Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi’s offer of talks.

On technical matters, Baqaei confirmed that an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation had arrived in Tehran for follow-up discussions with Iranian nuclear officials.

These talks, which are purely technical in nature, come after last week’s meeting between the agency’s director general and senior Iranian representatives, he explained.

The spokesperson also addressed regional tensions, warning against any provocative actions by Israel, promising “any adventurism against Iran will see a crushing response.”

Baqaei also touched on President Pezeshkian’s visit to Republic of Azerbaijan, describing it as a “really important” trip that “can open a new chapter in our relations.”