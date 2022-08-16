Iran confirms first case of monkeypox

A spokesman for the Iranian health ministry said a 34-year-old woman in the southwestern city of Ahvaz has been put under quarantine after testing positive for the disease.

There are three ways one can contract monkeypox: Direct skin-to-skin contact with an infected person; touching contaminated surfaces, objects, or fabrics; and contact with respiratory secretions like mucus.

But the dominant way to catch and spread monkeypox is by touching an infected person.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports monkeypox death rates around 3%–6% in recent years, and rates as high as 11% historically.

Most monkeypox infections are mild and resolve without treatment, so many people may not seek care unless they are very ill.