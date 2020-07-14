Iran Declares 12 Provinces as Coronavirus ‘Red Zone’

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman says out of the country’s 31 provinces, 12 are currently considered as high-risk “red zones” in terms of coronavirus transmission.

In her press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said Khuzestan, West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Zanjan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Golestan, Hormozgan, Ilam, Bushehr, and Mazandaran provinces are considered as “red zones”.

She said 13 other provinces, namely Tehran, Fars, Ardabil, Isfahan, Alborz, South Khorasan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Lorestan, Hamadan, Yazd, Kerman, and North Khorasan are also considered orange (alarming) zones.

Lari said 173 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 13,211.

She also confirmed 2,521 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 262,173.

The spokeswoman said 225,270 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 3,389 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She further stressed that so far 2,023,079 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.