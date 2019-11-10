Iran Appoints Jalali as New Ambassador to Moscow

In an open session on Sunday, Iranian lawmakers accepted Jalali’s resignation with 146 yes votes and 58 no votes. Nine MPs also abstained from voting.

Addressing the parliamentary session, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani expressed hope that Jalali would play an effective role in the development of Russian-Iranian relations.

Jalali is widely seen as one of the closest allies of Larijani, who is not going to run in the parliamentary elections this year, after several terms in Majlis.

He served as a lawmaker for five four-year terms. He was the chair of Iran-Russia parliamentary friendship group in the seventh Parliament and the head of Iran-EU parliamentary friendship group in the eighth, ninth, and tenth terms. He also served as the head of the Parliament’s Research Centre from 2012 to 2019.

The former ambassador to Moscow Mahdi Sanaei had taken the post in 2013 at the beginning of President Hassan Rouhani’s term in office.