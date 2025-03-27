Hamas spokesman killed in Israeli attack in Gaza

“Al-Qanoua was martyred when the Israeli occupation army struck his tent in the Jabalia al-Balad area,” said Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV.

The Palestinian Popular Resistance Movement announced in a statement that Israel assassinated Al-Qanoua in a “barbaric bombing.”

“The blood of the martyrs is a trust that we will not compromise and will be a curse on the occupier,” the statement added.

Since resuming its genocide in Gaza on March 18, Israel has killed 830 Palestinians and injured 1,787 others, most of them women and children, according to the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced again after Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza and issued “evacuation orders”.

Nearly 50,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,700 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.