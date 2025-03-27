Iran rejects claims of hosting al-Qaeda members on its soil

In a letter to the UN Security Council and the world body’s secretary general, Iravani said the claims have been made in a report by the team monitoring the UN sanctions.

He described the accusations as baseless, spiteful and unsubstantiated, saying they have been leveled based on claims of a country and without providing any proof.

Referring to Iran’s history of fighting terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and Daesh at the battlefield, Iravani said Tehran has not only provided no haven for terrorists, but it has also been a victim of organized terror itself.

The letter also said any attempt to tie Iran to al-Qaeda’s activities in Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Yemen has no logical basis.

Iravani underlined the need to revise the UN monitoring team’s unprofessional and politically motivated approaches amid rising terrorist operations in the region and urged the UN Security Council’s sanctions committee to address genuine threats to regional and global security without political bias.

He further reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to regional and international cooperation in combating terrorism and called for enhanced intelligence sharing in order to trengthen global counter-terror efforts.