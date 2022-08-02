Tuesday, August 2, 2022
US says it killed al-Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul strike

By IFP Editorial Staff
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden speaks about the war in Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington.

The US says it has killed al-Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in the Afghan capital Kabul.

The news was announced by US President Joe Biden on Monday night. He called the strike a ‘successful anti-terror operation’ and claimed that no civilians were killed in the attack.

This comes after reports that US drones carried out several drone strikes on two districts of Kabul.

Zawahiri was a suspected mastermind of the September 11, 20-01 attacks, which killed nearly 3-thousand people in the United States.

He took over al-Qaeda after its original leader, Osama bin Laden, was killed by U-S special forces in Pakistan in 20-11.

Al-Zawahiri’s family says it cannot confirm his death and that they have not heard of him since he left Egypt.

