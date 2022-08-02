US says it killed al-Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul strike

The news was announced by US President Joe Biden on Monday night. He called the strike a ‘successful anti-terror operation’ and claimed that no civilians were killed in the attack.

This comes after reports that US drones carried out several drone strikes on two districts of Kabul.

Zawahiri was a suspected mastermind of the September 11, 20-01 attacks, which killed nearly 3-thousand people in the United States.

He took over al-Qaeda after its original leader, Osama bin Laden, was killed by U-S special forces in Pakistan in 20-11.

Al-Zawahiri’s family says it cannot confirm his death and that they have not heard of him since he left Egypt.