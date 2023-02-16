Thursday, February 16, 2023
Iranian FM denies US linking al-Qaeda to Iran as laughable

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian

The Iranian Foreign Minister has denied as laughable US claims that the leader of terror group al-Qaeda, is based in Iran.

Hossein Amirabdollahian wrote on Twitter on Thursday, “I advise the White House officials to stop the failed game of Iranophobia.”

The top Iranian diplomat added, “News fabrication about the al-Qaeda leader and linking him to Iran is laughable.”

The US on Wednesday claimed Seif al-Adel, a former Egyptian special forces officer and a high-ranking member of al Qaeda is located in Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister said, “The creators of al-Qaeda and Daesh are responsible for surge of terrorism in the world.
Do not give misleading information!”

The UN has described  Seif al-Adel as the “uncontested” leader of al-Qaeda terror group.

