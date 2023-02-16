Iranian FM denies US linking al-Qaeda to Iran as laughable

Hossein Amirabdollahian wrote on Twitter on Thursday, “I advise the White House officials to stop the failed game of Iranophobia.”

The top Iranian diplomat added, “News fabrication about the al-Qaeda leader and linking him to Iran is laughable.”

The US on Wednesday claimed Seif al-Adel, a former Egyptian special forces officer and a high-ranking member of al Qaeda is located in Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister said, “The creators of al-Qaeda and Daesh are responsible for surge of terrorism in the world.

Do not give misleading information!”

The UN has described Seif al-Adel as the “uncontested” leader of al-Qaeda terror group.