Iran Always Announcing Accurate COVID-19 Figures: Rouhani

The Iranian president says statistics on coronavirus infections and fatalities in the country have always been announced promptly and accurately.

President Hassan Rouhani further praised the establishment of the National Coronavirus Headquarters.

“The decision made by the Supreme National Security Council to form the National Coronavirus Headquarters as well as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s move to communicate this decision was a major development,” said the president at a meeting of the headquarters on Saturday.

He also lauded untiring, wholehearted and round-the-clock efforts by medical personnel to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“The state radio and TV, the Armed Forces, supervisory institutions and the production sector have done a great job standing by the people over the past year in tandem with the National Coronavirus Headquarters and medical staff,” he said.

President Rouhani also reviewed the developments over the past year and since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Over the past year, we came to the conclusion that lifestyles should be changed in order to tackle this disease because conditions for shopping, travelling, education, taking part in religious ceremonies and going to recreational centres are not the same as they were before the COVID-19 pandemic,” he explained.