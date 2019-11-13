Lut Desert Gorgeous Lake in Hottest Spot on Earth

The newly-born lake lies in the Lut Desert some 50 kilometres from the historical town of Shahdad. The lake is hosting migratory birds, turning it into a tourist attraction, not to mention the other beauties of Lut.

These days coincide with the tourist season in the Lut Desert. The hottest spot on earth where temperatures reach up to 72 degrees centigrade draws the attention of every visitor. It is where the world’s highest sand dunes are located along with a salt-water river and a star-lit sky at night, making it all the more mesmerising.

This part of a desert where only a salt-water river was once found has now become a tourist hub. Travel agencies in Kerman are now organizing tours of the Lut Desert named “The Young Lake Fun Tour.”

People have named the lake “young” as they see the creation of a lake in the middle of a desert as a miracle. The lake has not dried up despite the summer heat of Lut Desert, and the start of the raining season has created the possibility of the lake becoming larger.

What created the lake in Lut Desert was the local salt-water river bursting its banks. The point is that the current of water in this river never stops.

The lake has a large reservoir with high salt levels. It is so large that even waves are created there and that it has attracted migratory birds to the desert. The lake covers a considerable area of land.

Lut Desert lake is one of the most eye-catching phenomena of the contemporary era for Kerman province as well as for the Iranian and international tourism industries. It should be introduced to tourists across the globe. The photos and videos published of this natural phenomenon catches the eye of every viewer.