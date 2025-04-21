IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesReligionSelected

Armenian Christian community observes Holy Week, and Easter in Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Armenian Christians in Tehran marked Holy Week and Easter Sunday with ceremonies at four major churches, including the St. Vartan Church and Saint Sarkis Cathedral.

Iran’s Armenian community, recognized as a religious minority under the constitution, freely practices Christianity.

The ceremonies concluded with Easter celebrations, symbolizing renewal and hope.

More in pictures:

