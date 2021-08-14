Doogh Broth: A Yummy Nutritious Iranian Dish

The doogh broth is one of the nutritious and tasty dishes of the city of Urmia, the capital of the northwestern Iranian province of West Azarbaijan.

This ambrosial food has recently been registered on Iran’s List of Intangible Heritage.

The doogh broth helps improve the functioning of the heart and cure chronic diseases.

It also reduces joint pain and burns fat.

The doogh broth contains elements essential for the body, including calcium, iron, phosphorus, sodium, potassium, starch, copper, etc., which reinforce the body’s immune system and foster the growth of muscles.

Ingredients:

Yogurt: 4 cupfuls

Bulgur: half a cupful

Rice: 4-5 spoons

Coriander & spinach: One average-sized bunch plus a little beet greens

Cooked peas: One cupful

Flour: 1 spoon

Eggs: 1 egg

Salt and pepper

Recipe:

Make doogh with sour yogurt (leave the yogurt outside the fridge for one day until it turns sour) and water. Pour some of the doogh in a dish and add a stirred egg. Then add one spoon of flour and mix them all again.

Pour the mixture inside a casserole and put it on low heat until it begins to boil. Take care you should keep stirring the dooghuntil it starts to boil.

Cook the peas in a separate dish. Sauté chopped vegetables with hot pepper in another pan.

Put bulgur and rice in separate containers.

When the doogh begins to boil, add peas, vegetables, bulgur, rice and salt to the doogh all at once and mix them together.

Put the casserole lid back on and wait until the mixture inside starts boiling.

Cook the bulgur and rice before adding the doogh to them. Then keep stirring the mixture until it begins to boil. Then add the vegetables and peas and leave them on heat until the vegetables are cooked through.

You may cut 2 or 3 semi-hot capsicums and add them to the mixture. Add some salt and pepper after it is cooked through.