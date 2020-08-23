COVID-19 Vaccine Made in Iran Ready for Clinical Trial: Minister

Iran’s Minister of Agriculture Kazem Khavazi has unveiled the news of a breakthrough that his ministry has made in the development of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, saying the homegrown vaccine is ready to undergo clinical trials.

In comments during a Saturday visit to the Islamic Republic News Agency, Khavazi said the Agriculture Ministry’s experts have launched extensive programs under the Health Ministry’s direct supervision to achieve a vaccine for the coronavirus pandemic.

The vaccine made by Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute –affiliated with the Ministry of Agriculture- has successfully passed all tests in the animals and is now prepared for the initial phase of clinical trials, he added.

The minister said the results and documentation of research on the vaccine have been submitted to the Health Ministry, noting that the team of scientists at Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute is the first Iranian group to begin the clinical trials.

“I hope this phase would pass soon and we would achieve the coronavirus vaccine in the country,” Khavazi added.

In late July, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said he had good news about an Iranian vaccine for the coronavirus disease, adding that Iran is catching up with advanced countries in vaccine production.