COVID-19 Cases in Iran Rises to over 7,000: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, announced on Monday that 595 new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Iran in the past 24 hours, including 43 new deaths.

The new cases confirmed during the past day shows a considerable decrease compared with previous days, which ranged from 750 to over 1,400 new cases.

According to Jahanpour, 2,394 have also recovered and been discharged from hospital so far.

The 7,161 confirmed cases so far include 1,945 in Tehran, 712 in Qom, 633 in Mazandaran, 524 in Gilan, 601 in Isfahan, 307 in Alborz, 389 in Markazi, 247 in Qazvin, 175 in Golestan, 220 in Semnan, 183 in Khorasan Razavi, 151 in Lorestan, 133 in Fars, 90 in Yazd, 129 in East Azarbaijan, 73 in Khuzestan, 68 in Zanjan, 66 in Kurdistan, 72 in Ardabil, 36 in Kerman, 34 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 60 in Hamadan, 69 in West Azarbaijan, 44 in Kermanshah, 52 in Hormozgan, 34 in North Khorasan, 37 in South Khorasan, 26 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, 31 in Ilam, 11 in Bushehr, and 9 in Kohgiliyeh and Buyer-Ahmad.