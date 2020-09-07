6 Iranian Firms Working to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine: VP

Six Iranian knowledge-based companies are working to produce a vaccine for COVID-19 simultaneously, says a top Iranian official.

Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari says no effective drug or vaccine for coronavirus has been developed around the world so far.

“Still, all medicines which contribute to the recovery of coronavirus patients and relevant equipment for the disease such as masks and ventilators are all being produced in the country,” he said.

“Moreover, the health minister is to inform the public of [efforts underway to develop] a vaccine,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sattari said some 500 Iranian elite will return home from 200 top world universities to use their scientific knowledge to contribute to Iran’s progress.

He said the number of Iranian elite returning to the country in August 2020 registered a two-fold rise year-on-year.