Zarif Chides Erdogan for Secessionist Remarks about Azerbaijan

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has lashed out at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a poem he recited in Baku about the separation of Azeri-speaking people north and south of Aras River.

“President Erdogan was not informed that what he ill-recited in Baku refers to the forcible separation of areas north of Aras from Iranian motherland,” Zarif tweeted Friday.

“Didn’t he realize that he was undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan?” he asked rhetorically.

“NO ONE can talk about OUR beloved Azerbaijan,” he added.

In a speech to the “Victory Parade” in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan Republic, Erdogan recited a famous poem which promises a reunion of Azeri-speaking people from Iran and Azerbaijan Republic, who are now separated by the border river.