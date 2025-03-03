Iran Strategic Vice President Zarif resigns amid political pressure

In a social media post, Zarif expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the nation over the past nine months in President Massoud Pezeshkian’s administration but described the last six months as the “bitterest period” of his 40-year career, citing relentless insults, slander, and threats against him and his family over their dual citizenship.

Zarif had been under pressure, largely by the far-right Perseverance Front, to step down over his children’s American citizenship, for which he has provided legal counter-arguments.

He also drew criticism in Iran’s dichotomized political atmosphere for paving the ground for talks with the US to alleviate economic pressure.

The former foreign minister, the architect of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, expressed hope that his departure would remove obstacles to the government’s success and the fulfillment of the people’s demands.

The state news agency IRNA confirmed Zarif’s resignation, noting that President Pezeshkian has yet to respond to the resignation letter.

The resignation came on the same day as Iranian Parliament impeached Economic Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati, known as another proponent of rapprochement with the West.