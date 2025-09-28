Zarif: snapback of UN sanctions to destroy EU role in diplomacy with Iran

In a post on the social media platform X, Zarif wrote: “These three countries, which after six years of violating the JCPOA and twelve days of war failed to bring Iran to its knees, have now abused the UN Security Council to illegally reimpose resolutions that had been terminated.”

He stressed that the reimposition of sanctions would not provide the Europeans with “a better bargaining position,” adding: “It only eliminates their role in diplomacy with Iran.”

Zarif, who served as Iran’s chief negotiator during the JCPOA talks, underscored that such moves by the E3, Germany, France, and the UK, not only undermine international trust in diplomacy but also reinforce the perception that Europe acts in line with U.S. and the Israeli regime’s agendas rather than as an independent interlocutor.