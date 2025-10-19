IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Iranian MP warns ex-FM Zarif over remarks on Russia’s role in nuclear talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Javad Zarif

A member of Iran’s parliament has sharply criticized former foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for his recent comments about alleged Russia’s obstruction during the nuclear negotiations and implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

Mojtaba Zarei, a member of the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, wrote on X that if Zarif “fails to understand the sensitivity of the current situation,” the Attorney General’s Office “must immediately summon him to safeguard national security”.

Zarei urged Zarif to be silent and align with Iran’s national consensus, warning against statements that could “benefit the enemies of the nation”.

His remarks came after Zarif responded to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent accusations and accused Moscow of undermining the JCPOA process.

Zarei cautioned that continued criticism could be seen as disrupting national security amid what he described as “a sensitive geopolitical moment for Iran”.

