Iranian MP warns ex-FM Zarif over remarks on Russia’s role in nuclear talks

Mojtaba Zarei, a member of the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, wrote on X that if Zarif “fails to understand the sensitivity of the current situation,” the Attorney General’s Office “must immediately summon him to safeguard national security”.

Zarei urged Zarif to be silent and align with Iran’s national consensus, warning against statements that could “benefit the enemies of the nation”.

His remarks came after Zarif responded to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent accusations and accused Moscow of undermining the JCPOA process.

Zarei cautioned that continued criticism could be seen as disrupting national security amid what he described as “a sensitive geopolitical moment for Iran”.