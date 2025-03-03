Govt. spokeswoman: Zarif’s resignation not yet accepted by Iran President

Zarif tendered his resignation to Pezeshkian on Sunday.

Mohajerani said the president’s acceptance is necessary for the resignation to be finalized.

She further spoke about the possibility of other changes in the Pezeshkian administration, voicing hope that decision-making processes will be as such that all the country’s possibilities will be used for the good and welfare of the Iranian people.

Mohajerani in other comments referred to the Law on the Appointment of People to Sensitive Posts and said the law makes it impossible to use the capacities of elites in all sectors including membership in academic boards of universities.

The government spokesman referred to Sunday’s impeachment of the ousted minister of economy, Abdolnasser Hemmati, saying 6 months is not sufficient to test the capabilities of a cabinet member.

She acknowledged that parliament is entitled to impeach officials but said economic woes have not been created overnight.

Mohajerani stressed that Hemmati’s impeachment had a negative impact and that the stock markets plummeted due to the issue.