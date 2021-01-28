Zarif Arrives in Georgia after Trips to Baku, Moscow, Yerevan

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Georgia for talks about bilateral relations, regional cooperation and international developments.

Foreign Minister Zarif arrived in Tbilisi on Thursday morning in the fourth leg of a regional tour after visiting Baku, Moscow and Yerevan.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival in Georgia, the top Iranian diplomat said he has held talks about the bilateral relations and the regional cooperation during his stays in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia.

“Our region has undergone very tough conditions. Now we need to get past those difficult conditions and use the new circumstances for cooperation in the region to make sure that war and clashes would not break out again in our region,” Foreign Minister Zarif said.

The minister noted the he is going to meet Georgian authorities for talks about the relations between Tehran and Tbilisi and about regional cooperation.

“We have age-old bilateral ties with Georgia. There are numerous grounds for cooperation with Georgia, particularly in the transit sector,” he added.

“We are well aware of the sensitivities of our friends in Georgia to a number of the regional countries,” the top Iranian diplomat noted, saying Iran is trying to use a “regional framework for cooperation and reduction of tensions”.

“Considering the new international conditions, I hope we could remove the obstacles to mutual cooperation with Georgia and move towards closer cooperation,” he added.

Pointing to the “very positive cooperation” with Georgia in the transportation sector, Foreign Minister Zarif he has held talks with the Azeri and Armenian officials about the South-West Corridor, which leads to Georgia and connects to the Black Sea.

“This corridor is useful for Iran, Georgia, and other countries along the route,” Zarif noted.

The top Iranian diplomat further had a meeting with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili.

In the meeting, Foreign Minister Zarif expressed the hope “that under the new international circumstances, the relations between Iran and Georgia could further expand.”

“We have historical ties,” he told the Georgian president, saying Iran and Georgia can enhance their relations in future.