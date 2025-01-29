Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iranian VP Zarif: Negotiation with US is not treason

By IFP Editorial Staff
Javad Zarif

Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif says those who accuse the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian of treason because of possible negotiation with the US are actually repeating the US-Israeli narrative regarding the issue.

Zarif was speaking at a conference entitled the “Prospect of Regional and Global Developments in Trump Era” held at the Institute for Iran-Eurasia Studies, IRAS.

As the Pezeshkian Administrations has voiced readiness to hold equal negotiations with the U.S., some in Iran, including members of parliament, have accused supporters of negotiations of treason.

Zarif said it seems plausible that US President Donald Trump might not have concluded that Iran is definitively moving towards nuclear weapons and instead he seeks to mitigate potential risks through negotiations with Iran.

He fadded Trump’s stance on Iran is neither “very positive nor very negative”.

Speaking about the US’s global role during Trump’s presidency, Zarif said Trump is not willing to continue Washington’s role as a hegemonic power, which is what the European countries have sought.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks