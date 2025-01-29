Iranian VP Zarif: Negotiation with US is not treason

Zarif was speaking at a conference entitled the “Prospect of Regional and Global Developments in Trump Era” held at the Institute for Iran-Eurasia Studies, IRAS.

As the Pezeshkian Administrations has voiced readiness to hold equal negotiations with the U.S., some in Iran, including members of parliament, have accused supporters of negotiations of treason.

Zarif said it seems plausible that US President Donald Trump might not have concluded that Iran is definitively moving towards nuclear weapons and instead he seeks to mitigate potential risks through negotiations with Iran.

He fadded Trump’s stance on Iran is neither “very positive nor very negative”.

Speaking about the US’s global role during Trump’s presidency, Zarif said Trump is not willing to continue Washington’s role as a hegemonic power, which is what the European countries have sought.