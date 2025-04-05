Iranian civil society sends letter to UN chief, warns against US potential attack

The signatories – some of whom identified as critics of the Iranian government – pledged to “defend Iran with full force” if attacked, warning that any aggression would target the Iranian people, not just the state.

The letter highlights Iran’s historical experience with war, referencing the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq conflict, where “former Iraqi Ruler Saddam Hussein, acting as a proxy for global powers, used chemical weapons supplied by Western nations.”

It also criticizes Western “double standards” on nuclear issues, noting Iran’s compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) despite the US unilateral withdrawal in 2018 and subsequent “crippling sanctions harming ordinary Iranians’ access to medicine and vital supplies.”

While acknowledging domestic political differences, the activists rejected any foreign intervention, including in Iran.

“Democracy cannot be delivered by external powers that support Israel’s genocide in Gaza,” they state, condemning the US for “solving international issues with bombs” under the current administration.

The letter warns that attacking Iran would destabilize global peace and urges international solidarity against “warmongering.” Copies of the letter were sent to the UN General Assembly and Human Rights Council.