Iran’s FM: Response to Trump’s letter ‘proportional,’ diplomatic channels remain open

Speaking at a Nowruz, Persian New Year, reception on Saturday evening attended by diplomats and senior officials, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s “principled and responsible” foreign policy.

However, he dismissed direct talks with a party that “repeatedly threatens force” and sends “contradictory messages.”

The Iranian foreign minister said, “In principle, direct negotiations with a party that constantly threatens to use force in violation of the UN Charter and expresses contradictory positions through its various officials would be meaningless. Nevertheless, we remain committed to diplomacy and are prepared to explore the path of indirect talks.”

He criticized the US for unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) but expressed readiness for “trust-building talks” if “unjust sanctions” are lifted.

Reflecting on regional challenges, Araghchi condemned the humanitarian crises caused by Israeli actions in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, as well as US policies in Yemen. He called for global solidarity to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians and halt aggression in the region.