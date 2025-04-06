Iran’s military chief: Tehran not to initiate war, to respond decisively to threats

Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, addressed commanders, officials, and personnel of the General Staff and the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters on Sunday morning.

He added that another part of the measures taken in response to Trump’s letter emphasizes that Iran seeks stability in the region, is not pursuing nuclear weapons, and will not engage in direct negotiations, though indirect talks are not an issue.

Major General Baqeri noted that Iran’s response made it clear that the US has been the most unreliable and untrustworthy party in past negotiations, stressing that there is no trust in America.

He pointed out that Trump, following his recent letter to the Supreme Leader, received a fitting response—one that reflected the Leader’s directives and strategic considerations.

Baqeri described the US president as a narcissistic and bullying individual, adding that he has clashed not only with enemies but also with friends and allies.

Major General Baqeri emphasized that the people of Iran and the world should know that the strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to defend its interests, pursue progress, and advance toward its envisioned horizons.

He pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek war, but it will not accept bullying and coercion and will stand firm against it.